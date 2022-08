T-Mobile is touting a series of 5G upgrades delieverd in New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium.

T-Mobile customers with 5G devices average speeds up to 10 times faster than before. The upgrades include launching Ultra Capacity 5G in select sections and, for those with older LTE phones, doubling the capacity for LTE in the stadium. Fans at Yankee Stadium will get even more 5G upgrades for the 2023 season.

“Yankee Stadium is home to one of the most iconic franchises in the history of American sports,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Now, New Yorkers and people visiting from across the country to catch a game have access to ultra-fast, reliable 5G so they can share more of that experience.”

http://www.T-Mobile.com/coverage