T-Mobile and Qualcomm look to AR smart glasses

Three more companies have joined the T-Mobile Accelerator program, which focuses on immersive experiences combining the T-Mobile 5G network and the Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform:

Foundry Six (Los Angeles, CA): With Foundry Six’s AREALM, you can turn your next hike with friends into an epic adventure! This role play game metaverse allows players to experience all their favorite gameplay in the real world. Join player versus environment, player versus player, crafting, and dungeon crawl encounters brought to life through Augmented Reality technology.

Stops (Tel Aviv, Israel): Stops is a location-based platform that helps businesses and influencers securely share locations with their customers/followers across the metaverse. As a result, people can now discover nearby content and product locations through Augmented Reality every time they stop.

weR (NYC, NY): weR is a deep tech company that provides an Augmented Reality/Artificial Intelligence platform for monetizing and optimizing retail spaces.

“5G and Augmented Reality have the potential to transform gaming, education, training, the way we communicate and so much more,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “With the T-Mobile Accelerator, we are partnering with the brightest developers and entrepreneurs to drive the 5G ecosystem forward and bring revolutionary new 5G-powered applications to life.”







