Saudi Arabia's stc Group has unveiled plans for a wholly-owned subsea cable in the Red Sea with four landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

The project has a design of 16 fiber pairs at 18 Tbps per fiber pair.

Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, group CEO of stc, said: “This achievement reflects our comprehensive strategy that aims to diversify the group’s investment opportunities and support digital transformation in the Kingdom by boosting the digital infrastructure.

