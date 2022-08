SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES-22 and now two Starlink missions.

The mission was SpaceX’s 55th Starlink mission to date. It was SpaceX's first Starlink mission in August and 21st Starlink mission this year.

http://www.spacex.com