SpaceX launches 46 more Starlinks from Vandenberg

SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Friday, August 12, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

This was the 10th flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and now two Starlink missions.

The mission was SpaceX’s 56th Starlink mission to date.

It was SpaceX's second Starlink mission in August and 22st Starlink mission this year.







