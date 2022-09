On Tuesday, August 30, SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

This was the 7th flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and now five Starlink missions.

The mission was SpaceX’s 58th Starlink mission to date.

It was SpaceX's fifth Starlink mission in August and 25th Starlink mission this year.

https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl3-4/