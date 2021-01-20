Southeast Nebraska Communications deploys DZS for active Ethernet

Southeast Nebraska Communications (SNC) is upgrading its existing point-to-point fiber infrastructure with next generation Active Ethernet solutions from DZS.

SNC’s Active Ethernet network infrastructure includes solutions from the DZS Velocity Access Edge and DZS Helix Subscriber Edge portfolio, including:

DZS Velocity V2, V14 and V16 Access Edge Platforms - offering common Active Ethernet line cards that bring services from 1 Gbps to 40 Gbps to subscribers. The Velocity chassis provides Active Ethernet density in a variety of environmentally hardened form factors ranging from a compact 2RU, 2 service card slot chassis to a 14RU, 16 service card slot chassis.

DZS Helix Subscriber Edge Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) bring gigabit and multi-gigabit experiences to the connected home and business.

“DZS, along with its value-added reseller Goldfield Telecom, is proud to support the network upgrade requirements of SNC, a fiber access pioneer that has served changing communications needs across Nebraska for more than 100 years,” said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, DZS. “As some access vendors withdraw from the Active Ethernet marketplace, DZS is stepping up, enabling our customers to retain their preferred network configurations, improve manageability, reliability and performance, and prepare their networks for a leap to multi-gigabit services in the future."

https://www.dzsi.com