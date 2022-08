SKY Perfect JSAT selected SpaceX’s Starship for launch of its Superbird-9 communications satellite in 2024 to geosynchronous transfer orbit.

This is the first publically-announced commercial launch contract for the upcoming Starship rocket.

Superbird-9 will deliver broadcast and broadband missions in Ku band primarily over Japan and Eastern Asia.

https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/news/detail/sky_perfect_jsat_signed_launch_service_contract_for_superbird-9_satellite_with_spacex.html