Singtel to sell a 3.3% stake in Airtel back to Bharti Telecom

Singtel will sell a 3.3% direct stake in regional associate Airtel to Bharti Telecom, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Singtel,

The sale will unlock approximately S$2.25 billion as part of the Singtel Group’s capital recycling strategy. After this transaction, the Singtel Group is expected to own an effective stake of 29.7%, which is estimated to be worth S$22 billion. This comprises a 19.2% indirect stake through Bharti Telecom and a 10.5% direct stake.

Mr Arthur Lang, Singtel's Group Chief Financial Officer, said, "As long-term strategic investors and partners, the value of our stakes in our regional associates has risen substantially over the years but has not been properly reflected in our share price. This sale in Airtel will be our first ever and seeks to address this gap by illuminating the sizeable value of our holdings in Airtel. It is also part of our capital management approach to take monetisation opportunities that allow us to increase our return on invested capital and enhance total shareholder returns. With this transaction, we will raise over S$2 billion which will help to fully meet the Group’s needs for 5G and growth initiatives in the next few years, and put us in a strong position to grow our dividends in a sustainable way in line with our dividend policy.”

https://www.singtel.com/about-us/media-centre/news-releases/singtel-to-unlock-s-2-25-billion-from-divestment-of--3-3--direct