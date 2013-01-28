Sierra Wireless reported Q2 revenue of $188.0 million, up 41%

Citing strong demand and the realization of investments in inventory to combat the ongoing supply chain tightness, Sierra Wireless reported Q2 revenue of $188.0 million, an increase of 41.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Gross margin was 33.6% as compared to 34.8% in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, gross margin was impacted by product mix and higher component costs.
Operating expenses were $44.6 million compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter expenses included a $9.2 million gain on sale of our Omnilink offender monitoring business. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.4 million compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Some highlights:
- Connectivity, software, and services revenue was $31.4 million, a decrease of 10.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of the Omnilink offender monitoring business and the impact of the shutdown of 2G/3G networks in the United States on the company's home security business.
- Monthly recurring revenue ("MRR")2, 3 was $9.1 million in June 2022 compared to $9.3 million in June 2021.
- Revenue from IoT Solutions increased 54.7% to $139.7 million as compared to $90.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong demand for connected devices globally and the realization of investments in inventory to combat the ongoing supply chain tightness. Increase in demand includes acceleration in IoT modules deployment across industrial customers. IoT Solutions gross margin was 30.1%, compared to 27.0% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to price increases, product mix, and improved absorption of fixed costs from increased volume.
- Revenue from Enterprise Solutions increased 13.6% to $48.3 million as compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong demand for routers in our key industrial and public safety verticals, partially offset by decline in connectivity, software, and services revenue resulting from the sale of the Omnilink offender monitoring business and the impact of the shutdown of 2G/3G networks in the United States on the company's home security business. Enterprise Solutions gross margin was 43.9% as compared to 51.3% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix and higher component costs.
https://www.sierrawireless.com
Semtech to acquire Sierra Wireless for LoRa + Cellular IoT
Semtech agreed to acquire Sierra Wireless, a leading supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, for US$31 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.2 billion.Semtech said the deal will significantly expand its addressable market and is expected to approximately double Semtech’s annual revenue and create a strong and diverse portfolio of connectivity solutions for the growing IoT market. Significantly,...
NETGEAR to Acquire Sierra Wireless' AirCard Business
NETGEAR agreed to acquire Sierra Wireless' AirCard business, including customer relationships, certain intellectual property, inventory and fixed assets, for approximately $138 million in cash. Sierra Wireless expects to net about $100 million from the asset sale, after related liabilities, taxes, expenses, and funds held in escrow. Sierra Wireless' AirCard business supplies a range of data cards, dongles, and hotspots for 3G and 4G networks....
Sierra Wireless to sell its Automotive Embedded Module business
Sierra Wireless will divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for US$165 million in cash. The purchaser, Rolling Wireless (H.K.) Limited, is a consortium led by Fibocom Wireless Inc. of Shenzhen. The divested product line is part of the company’s Embedded Broadband reporting segment. Sierra Wireless will exit automotive applications but will continue to invest in other product lines in its Embedded Broadband segment,...