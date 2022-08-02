Semtech to acquire Sierra Wireless, bringing together LoRa + Cellular IoT

Semtech agreed to acquire Sierra Wireless, a leading supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, for US$31 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.2 billion.

Semtech said the deal will significantly expand its addressable market and is expected to approximately double Semtech’s annual revenue and create a strong and diverse portfolio of connectivity solutions for the growing IoT market.

Significantly, the merger brings together Semtech's LoRa with Sierra Wireless' cellular IoT to enable the digitization of the industrial world with a comprehensive chip-to-Cloud platform.

Semtech expects the combination of Sierra Wireless’ cellular capabilities across its modules, gateways and managed connectivity together with Semtech’s LoRa-enabled end nodes to create a uniquely differentiated IoT portfolio which will enable a plethora of new IoT use cases to be conceived.

“We believe the next era of technology growth is the full digitization of our industrial world – the Internet of Everything. Our vision is to build a simple, horizontal platform with the goal of accelerating this transformation and to bring about a smarter and more sustainable planet,” said Semtech president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran. “This exciting strategic acquisition of Sierra Wireless is a critical part of bringing this vision to life through the combination of cellular, LoRa and Cloud services. Together, with the world-class Sierra Wireless engineering team, we will be positioned to advance the market with multi-radio solutions that bring new chip-to-Cloud services to support customers and grow our business.”

“Over the last year, Sierra Wireless has taken decisive steps to profitably grow the business, and I am proud that the progress we have made has culminated in this exciting transaction. Together with Semtech, we will be able to extend the reach of IoT solutions by scaling, optimizing and ultimately delivering an even stronger product portfolio and service model to customers,” said Phil Brace, president and chief executive officer of Sierra Wireless.

https://www.semtech.com