Reliance Jio readies for a big 5G rollout

Reliance Jio announced a $25 billion rollout plan for 5G Stand Alone (SA) across India using an end-to-end 5G stack developed in India.

This autumn, Jio will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Jio's spectrum licenses include the 3500 MHz mid-band, which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band for ultra-high capacity. Jio also has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage.

Jio currently has 421 million mobile broadband subscribers on its 4G network. Average monthly data consumption is nearly 20 GB, nearly double from the same period last year.

Jio also plans to bring "highly affordable fixed broadband services" to 100 million locations in a very short period of time."

In a speech to investors, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, also highlight partnerships with Microsoft to expand the Azure ecosystem in India; with Intel on technologies used in Jio's cloud-scale data centres and 5G Edge locations; as well as relationships with leading global network technology providers such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco. Ambani also announced a partnership with Qualcomm, which is not only a global semiconductor and communications technology major but also one of the valued investors of Jio Platforms.

https://www.ril.com/InvestorRelations/Chairman-Communication.aspx