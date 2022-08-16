Red Hat updates OpenShift Platform Plus

Red Hat released a new version of its OpenShift Platform Plus that further extends its role as a singular Kubernetes platform to span the breadth of enterprise IT scenarios, whether a traditional datacenter, distributed edge operations or multiple public cloud environments.

The latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus includes the necessary tools to more simply build, protect and manage applications throughout the software lifecycle and across Kubernetes clusters. The update includes:

Red Hat OpenShift 4.11

Pod Security Admission integration, which enables users to define different isolation levels for Kubernetes pods to help enforce clearer, more consistent pod behaviors.

Installer provisioned infrastructure (IPI) support for Nutanix for users to employ the IPI process for fully automated, integrated, one-click installation of OpenShift on supported Nutanix virtualized environments.

Additional architectures for sandboxed containers, including the ability to run sandboxed containers on AWS as well as on single node OpenShift. Sandboxed containers provide an optional additional layer of isolation for workloads, even at the far reaches of the network’s edge.

Enhanced oversight and compliance across hybrid environments

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.6

A single Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management hub cluster can now deploy and manage up to 2,500 single-node OpenShift clusters, which can be deployed and managed at the edge through zero touch provisioning. Additionally, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.6 provides edge metrics-collectors designed specifically for single-node and small workloads, allowing for greater observibility of remote operations.

Automatic fleet wide visibility of applications, including wider visibility on the application topology, displaying applications created straight through OpenShift.

Cluster management directly from Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, available as a technology preview, enables Ansible users to interact with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management natively.

Integration with Kyverno PolicySet, available as a technology preview, provides users more options to keep pace with Kubernetes policy landscapes.

Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation 4.11

OpenShift API for data protection. The operator-based application programming interface (API) can be used to backup and restore applications and data specifics, natively or by using existing data protection applications across the hybrid cloud.

