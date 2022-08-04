Qualcomm signs with Manchester United

Qualcomm has entered into a multi-year sponsorship deal with Manchester United. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to promotions for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford and around the world, Qualcomm Technologies will advise Manchester United on planned improvements to mobile connectivity.

Victoria Timpson, CEO Alliances and Partnerships at Manchester United, said: "Snapdragon platforms will enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love."

"Manchester United has always pushed boundaries of what's possible and we are excited to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation."

Don McGuire, SVP of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and CMO of Qualcomm said: "We are proud to bring the power of Snapdragon together with one of the most iconic names in world sport."

http://www.qualcomm.com