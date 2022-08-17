Prosimo intros NetDevOps Infrastructure-as-Code toolkit

Prosimo, which offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, released a new NetDevOps Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) toolkit that provides enterprises with orchestration of cloud networking assets.

Prosimo said its goal is to simplify and abstract network and infrastructure management tasks.

New features in the DevNetOps toolkit provide core capabilities that target cloud operations teams and orchestrate cloud service provider (CSP) networking functionality while automating per-application routing, security, performance, compliance, and cost management policies.

Key capabilities:

Infrastructure as a code for cloud networking - Prosimo abstracts the API layer to CSP capabilities and networking constructs: simply click and set up. It also automates and ties network, micro-segmentation, policy control, and zero-trust into a deployment CI/CD pipeline aligned with application roll-outs. In addition, Prosimo provides repeatable pipelines to deploy and undeploy services quickly.

- Prosimo abstracts the API layer to CSP capabilities and networking constructs: simply click and set up. It also automates and ties network, micro-segmentation, policy control, and zero-trust into a deployment CI/CD pipeline aligned with application roll-outs. In addition, Prosimo provides repeatable pipelines to deploy and undeploy services quickly. Infrastructure aligned to applications lifecycle - Onboarding new regions, clouds, and datacenters in greenfield and brownfield environments through efficient infrastructure orchestration using native constructs in multi-cloud, including the ability to connect and secure cloud-native endpoints (e.g., S3), understanding A/B, canary.

- Onboarding new regions, clouds, and datacenters in greenfield and brownfield environments through efficient infrastructure orchestration using native constructs in multi-cloud, including the ability to connect and secure cloud-native endpoints (e.g., S3), understanding A/B, canary. Service networking - Attach FQDNs, serverless, PaaS, and SaaS apps with enterprise workloads running in any cloud. This leverages cloud-native service networking techniques based on FQDN and layer 7 proxies, including network constructs at the IP layer.

- Attach FQDNs, serverless, PaaS, and SaaS apps with enterprise workloads running in any cloud. This leverages cloud-native service networking techniques based on FQDN and layer 7 proxies, including network constructs at the IP layer. Faster MTTR - Prosimo offers unparalleled end-to-end enterprise infrastructure observability for applications and networks across the entire path over multicloud environments. ML-driven insights quickly identify a problem's root cause and provide recommendations and automation to improve connectivity or performance. Prosimo is the only platform to offer programmatic query infrastructure across the full stack.

"As Enterprises continue to embrace NetDevOps, the challenges are significant when it comes to reducing the barriers between development and operations," said Mani Ganesan, Head of Product, Prosimo. "The IAC Toolkit helps simplify operations and management of applications' life cycle. This improves business and IT alignment, accelerating business velocity. In today's competitive landscape, this is critical for organizations."

https://prosimo.io