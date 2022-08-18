Pliops raises $100 million for its extreme data processor

Pliops, a start-up based in San Jose, California, closed a $100 million Series D funding round for its data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers.

Pliops' Extreme Data Processor (XDP) simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed.

The latest funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) – with SK hynix, Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International, and State of Mind Ventures Momentum, in addition to previous investors including Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, Softbank Ventures Asia, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital ad Alicorn. This brings total investment in the company to more than $200 million since its founding in 2017.

"As NVMe storage becomes even more critical for data-intensive applications and workloads in the data center, we continue to invest in innovative technologies that tackle bottlenecks in traditional infrastructure," said Jin Lim, Head of Solution Lab (SOLAB) at SK hynix. "Pliops technology is well-aligned with our storage, and we consider it an important tool and stepping stone toward next-generation storage systems that maximize the potential of data applications, including AI/ML and data analytics.”

“The ability to monetize data faster and get much more while paying much less is the core priority of every organization, especially in times of market volatility,” noted Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “Our transformative product offers this exact unique capability, making it imminent that Pliops XDP will be the cornerstone of every modern data center. With the trust of our existing customers and partners, and our commitment to align company resources with the current economic climate, this funding round will accelerate our market adoption and help move us closer to becoming the market leader.”

