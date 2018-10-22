PEACE Cable completes final splice linking Marseille to Karachi

PEACE Cable International Network Co. announced the final slicing of the Pakistan-Egypt segment of its subsea cable system, thus enabling ready-for-service connectivity from Karachi, Pakistan to Marseille, France.

The PEACE Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi, Pakistan and Zafarana, Egypt, spanning a total length of 5,800 km. The landings of Karachi and Zafarana were completed in March and December 2021 respectively. In addition, the Mediterranean segment of PEACE linking Marseille, France, to Abu Talat, Egypt, a 3,200km long project, has also achieved RFS in March 2022.

In 2019, the landing agreement was signed by Cybernet and PEACE Cable. Cybernet, the landing partner of PEACE in Pakistan, has built the country’s state-of-the-art, Cable Landing Station in Karachi, which will allow global carriers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), content providers and virtually all IT-enabled firms to tap into the submarine cable capacity at easily accessible interconnect points across Pakistan. Cybernet has the most robust fiber optic network across the country which will also facilitate access and boost business opportunities for PEACE in the Asian region.

The PEACE Cable System, connects Asia, Africa and Europe, with its stronghold connecting Pakistan, France, Egypt, Kenya. The whole system deploys a state-of-the-art “system-within-a-system” and adopts advanced ROADM powered by WSS and Flexible Grid, providing PoP to PoP solutions.

PEACE has a capacity of up to 96T for Pakistan - Egypt segment and 192T in the Mediterranean segment from Egypt connecting to France. Meanwhile, PEACE is now under construction for the Singapore extension, which will extend the coverage of the PEACE cable system to Southeast Asia and continue to enhance the value of the PEACE cable system's network resources, forming a major Asia-Europe interconnection channel by connecting Singapore, the southeast Asian international circuit transfer center, and France, the European transfer center.

"The segment from Pakistan to France has now been built well, which is really a thrilling milestone”, Sun Xiaohua, COO of PEACE Cable, says. “With Cybernet, we will bring much-needed redundancy to Pakistan's Internet backbone and provide users with high-speed traffic to meet the rapidly growing demand for internet access in different types of digital scenarios in Pakistan.” Mr. Shoaib Qureshi, Country Manager of PEACE Cable in Pakistan, says: “PEACE is the first international submarine cable starting from Pakistan and reaching Europe, Africa and Singapore. It is a new beginning of submarine chapter for Pakistan market, we are very excited to grow this region’s connectivity.”

