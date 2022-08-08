Pakistan's Jazz picks Juniper for data center

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and leading digital service provider, has selected Juniper Networks to create a transformative, expanded and upgraded data center network to underpin Jazz’s services delivery platform for its 74.9 million subscribers.

The new network will support a wide range of customer-facing service, including cloud-based enterprise data services, mobile banking, music and video download/streaming services, as well as professional services such as an agricultural application for four million farmers who rely on it for information, advice and guidance in remote areas. Jazz will also use the network to power key internal workloads such as CRM and billing.

Jazz will deploy the Juniper Apstra System to deliver true intent-based networking (IBN) capabilities. This enables Jazz to design and operate its data center network based on outcomes, with the entire data center lifecycle automated, from Day 0 (design) through Day 1 (configuration and deployment) to Day 2+ (ongoing operations). The network’s initial design is tied to day-to-day operations, enabling a single source of truth throughout its lifecycle. Automation provides a continuous feedback loop of real-time data insights, validation and root cause identification to minimize mean-time-to-repair (MTTR).

This approach will enable Jazz to operate a much more efficient, reliable and agile network. It will help to deploy new service features, optimizing user experience for both network teams and customers. The new data center infrastructure includes a spine-and-leaf architecture built with the Juniper Networks QFX Series Switches and fully integrated with the Juniper Apstra System.

Jazz has previously deployed MX Series Universal Routing Platforms from Juniper for 400G-ready connectivity for its metro and internet gateway infrastructure. The new QFXs leverage the same Junos OS operating system, providing a consistent networking estate for Jazz to manage and operate.

“The power of automation, bound within a single operational framework thanks to intent-based networking, enables Jazz to address the relevant operational questions, find the right answers quickly and make the best decisions” states Mike Bushong, Vice President, Cloud Ready Data Center at Juniper Networks.

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Juniper-Networks-Chosen-by-Jazz-to-Build-Fully-Automated-Data-Center-Infrastructure-to-Support-Data-Music-and-Video-Services/default.aspx