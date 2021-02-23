Padtec posts Q2 revenues of BRL$103.5 million

Padtec reported Q2 gross operating revenue of BRL$103.5 million (approximately US$20.11 million), which represents growth of 10.4% in relation to the previous quarter. As a result, the company’s operating revenue reached the mark of R$197.2 million in the first half of 2022 – a drop of 4% compared to the same period last year. As a result of its international expansion strategy, Padtec recorded a 53% growth in export revenues in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2021.

"This represents a historic record in the composition of revenues and an important indicator of the consolidation of Padtec’s presence in the international market, as the result of the strategy adopted in the last decade, which culminated in the company’s direct operations in Latin American markets", highlights Manuel Andrade, CEO of Padtec North America. Headquartered in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Padtec has four commercial offices abroad located in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the United States.

Padtec’s gross profit, in the second quarter of the year, reached R$28.2 million – which represents a growth of 36.2% in relation to the first quarter. Gross margin was 33.2% (an increase of 4.8 percentage points), maintaining the same level as in recent quarters and reinforcing business profitability. The company also recorded an improvement in EBITDA, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of R$ 5.2 million (EBITDA margin of 6.2%) – an amount 47.9% higher than in the previous quarter. In addition, it closed the quarter with a net debt of R$20.7 million, compared to a total debt of R$93.9 million, reinforcing its solid capital structure.

