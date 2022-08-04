Orange Egypt picks Nokia to modernize network

Orange Egypt selected Nokia to modernize its SDM network over the next 5 years.

Nokia’s 3GPP-compliant SDM solution includes Nokia Registers – Home Subscriber Server, Home Location Register and One-NDS (Network Directory Server), plus 5G’s Unified Data Management and Authorization Server Function. Together the components will allow Orange Egypt to better manage subscriber data across different technology networks.

Nokia’s SDM solution is deployed over three geographical sites and serves around 33 million mobile and fixed Orange Egypt subscribers. This includes subscribers of 2G, 3G, 4G, fixed services, data and voice, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services. The new upgraded system supports the upcoming launch of 5G services.

Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Egypt, said: "The modernized, industry-leading Nokia SDM solution will help us better address the evolving needs of our customers. Building on our existing experience leveraging Nokia’s SDM solution, we are looking forward to leveraging these upgrades as we consolidate our customer base across different technologies and move towards 5G.”