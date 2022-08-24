OFS integrates Go!Foton's midspan shell for FTTH

OFS is reselling Go!Foton's Midspan Clamshell Hardened Terminal (MCHT) for network projects supporting OFS customers worldwide.

The Midspan Clamshell Hardened Terminal offers hardened connectivity without the need for hardened connectors. The clamshell design provides IP68 protection for each individual connection while enabling fast, easy, and secure optical drop cable deployment.

The MCHT's IP68-rated water-sealed mid-span enclosure, including splice tray, optical splitter, or other passive components, is designed to enable effortless add-drops, including fiber cable splicing as well as post-splicing drops with pre-terminated MCHT pigtails. The F2 drops port can be accessed without opening the main splicing chamber, supporting faster and thereby potentially safer customer additions than traditional closures. The MCHT deployment also translates into significant cost savings opportunities for network operators through the simplicity of ordering, inventory, and installation, as the MCHT terminal can be deployed below-grade, pole-mounted, or for messenger applications and uses the common SCA connector.

"The Midspan Clamshell Hardened Terminal helps to simplify and expedite network installations for our global solutions customers," said Dan Hendrickson, Director, NAR Network Systems PLM & R&D for OFS. "Fundamentally most of our customers prefer traditional industry connectors. The CHT mid-span enclosure allows installers to add and drop cables with traditional connectors in the field while securing connections without opening an enclosure. "

Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen said, "The MCHT represents a major advance in optical connectivity management and a completely fresh approach to managing the proliferation of fiber drops in confined spaces for both inside and outside plant networks. By hardening the individual drop connection chamber rather than the actual connectors themselves, the MCHT can offer hardened fiber terminal functionality using widely available, standard fiber drop cables and connectors. "

