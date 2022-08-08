NVIDIA trims outlook on lower gaming sales and supply chain disruptions

Citing macroeconomic headwins and lower gaming sales, NVIDIA trimmed its financial outlook for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Second quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $6.70 billion, down 19% sequentially and up 3% from the prior year, primarily reflecting weaker than forecasted Gaming revenue. Gaming revenue was $2.04 billion, down 44% sequentially and down 33% from the prior year. Data Center revenue was $3.81 billion, up 1% sequentially and up 61% from the prior year.

The shortfall relative to the May revenue outlook of $8.10 billion was primarily attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macdroeconomic headwinds. In addition to reducing sell-in, the company implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions that are expected to persist into the third quarter.

Data Center revenue, though a record, was somewhat short of the company’s expectations, as it was impacted by supply chain disruptions.

Second quarter results are expected to include approximately $1.32 billion of charges, primarily for inventory and related reserves, based on revised expectations of future demand.

“Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “As we expect the macroeconomic conditions affecting sell-through to continue, we took actions with our Gaming partners to adjust channel prices and inventory.

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-announces-preliminary-financial-resultsfor-second-quarter-fiscal-2023