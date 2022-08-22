NTT Data launches Innovation Centers in 6 countries

In a bid to generate new business through joint R&D with key customers NTT DATA is launching Innovation Center in six locations worldwide. Each location will focus on a unique topic wit the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years.

Japan (NTT research lab technologies): Genomes, metaverse, quantum computing

United States (customer contract-related technologies): Digital humans, smart city planning

Italy/Germany (data processing, simulation technologies): Quantum computing, metaverse

China (hardware-related technologies): Remote sensing technology (LiDAR), metaverse

India (a framework for prototype development)

https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/media/press-release/2022/august/ntt-data-launches-innovation-center-in-six-countries



