NTT Data launches Innovation Centers in 6 countries

In a bid to generate new business through joint R&D with key customers NTT DATA is launching Innovation Center in six locations worldwide. Each location will focus on a unique topic wit the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years.
- Japan (NTT research lab technologies): Genomes, metaverse, quantum computing
- United States (customer contract-related technologies): Digital humans, smart city planning
- Italy/Germany (data processing, simulation technologies): Quantum computing, metaverse
- China (hardware-related technologies): Remote sensing technology (LiDAR), metaverse
- India (a framework for prototype development)
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/media/press-release/2022/august/ntt-data-launches-innovation-center-in-six-countries