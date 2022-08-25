Nokia and Google test 5G network slicing on Android

Nokia and Google completed a round of testing of slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13.

The goal is to enable 5G network slicing services and enhance the customer application experience of devices with Android 13.

Specifically, URSP capabilities enable a smartphone to connect to multiple network slices simultaneously via different enterprise and consumer applications depending on a subscriber’s specific requirements.

The trial, which took place at Nokia’s network slicing development center in Tampere, Finland, also included LTE-5G New Radio slice interworking functionality. This will enable operators to maximally utilize existing network assets such as spectrum and coverage. The trial was conducted using Nokia’s end-to-end 4G/5G network slicing product portfolio across RAN-transport-core as well as related control and management systems. The trial included 5G network slice selection and connectivity based on enterprise and consumer application categories as well as 5G NR-LTE slice interworking functionalities.

Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology at Nokia Mobile Networks, said: “New application-based URSP slicing solutions widen operator’s 5G network business opportunities. We are excited to develop and test new standards-based URSP technologies with Android that will ensure that our customers can provide leading-edge enterprise and consumer services using Android devices and Nokia’s 4G/5G networks.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/08/25/nokia-and-google-trial-innovative-slicing-solution-for-android-devices-and-4g5g-networks/