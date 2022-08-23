Nokia and Furukawa partner on Optical LAN in Latin America

Nokia announced a partnership with Furukawa, which is a market leader for copper cables and optic fiber in Latin America. With this agreement, Furukawa will incorporate Nokia’s optical networking equipment into its Laserway passive optical LAN solution, marketed by its partner ecosystem to the enterprise market.

Optical LANs, also known as POLs, are used in commercial buildings and campuses to provide local area network connectivity, offering significant advantages over traditional copper-based solutions. These solutions provide lower energy consumption, increased security, more scalable deployments and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).







