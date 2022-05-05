Tuesday, August 2, 2022

New CXL 3.0 spec doubles the data rate to 64GTs

Tuesday, August 02, 2022    

The CXL Consortium announced the release of the CXL 3.0 specification, doubling the data rate to 64GTs compared to the 2.0 generation.

The idea with CXL is to maintain memory coherency between the CPU memory space and memory on attached devices, allowing resource sharing.


“Modern datacenters require heterogenous and composable architectures to support compute intensive workloads for applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – and we continue to evolve CXL technology to meet industry requirements,” said Siamak Tavallaei, president, CXL Consortium. “Developed by our dedicated technical workgroup members, the CXL 3.0 specification will enable new usage models in composable disaggregated infrastructure.”

Highlights of the CXL 3.0 specification:

  • Fabric capabilities
  • Multi-headed and Fabric Attached Devices o Enhanced Fabric Management
  • Composable disaggregated infrastructure
  • Better scalability and improved resource utilization o Enhanced memory pooling
  • Multi-level switching
  • New enhanced coherency capabilities o Improved software capabilities
  • Doubles the bandwidth to 64GTs
  • Zero added latency over CXL 2.0
  • Full backward compatibility with CXL 2.0, CXL 1.1, and CXL 1.0

Board members of the CXL Consortium included Alibaba, AMD, Arm, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Meta, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Samsung. 

https://www.computeexpresslink.org/download-the-specification


Marvell to acquire Tanzanite for Compute Express Link (CXL)

Monday, May 09, 2022    

Marvell agreed to acquire privately-held Tanzanite Silicon Solutions, a start-up based in Milpitas, California that is developing advanced Compute Express Link (CXL) technologies. Terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed. Marvell said the future cloud data center will be built on fully disaggregated architecture utilizing CXL technology, requiring greater high-speed interconnectivity than ever combined with optimized compute, networking,...

READ MORE

Rambus to acquire Hardent for semiconductor design team

Thursday, May 05, 2022    

Rambus agreed to acquire Hardent, a professional services company specializing in electronic product design and engineering. The company, which is based in Montreal, has 20 years of semiconductor experience in silicon design, verification, compression, and Error Correction Code (ECC). Financial terms were not disclosed.Rambus says the acquisition augments its team of engineers at Rambus and accelerates the development of CXL processing solutions...

READ MORE