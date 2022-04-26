Napatech milestone: 350,000 SmartNIC ports shipped

Napatech announced a significant company milestone: 350,000 programmable SmartNIC port shipments to date.
Napatech's SmartNICs have won more than 400 customers globally.
Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "Hyperscale cloud operators were the early adopters of SmartNICs and chose FPGA-based designs to overcome their most complex networking challenges. As a result, more than 70% of all SmartNIC ports deployed globally are based on FPGAs. Napatech is building upon this proven architecture to make those same solutions available to the next wave of cloud, telco and enterprise datacenter operators who are fueling the monumental growth within the programmable SmartNIC market."
SmartNIC Offload for 5G User Plane Function
Optimizing the utilization of servers is important to carriers as they look to maximize the ROI for their network infrastructure. In this video, Charlie Ashton, Senior Director of Business Development at Napatech, discusses the business benefits of offloading the 5G user plane function (UPF) to dedicated accelerators like SmartNICs and details Napatech's UPF offload solution.