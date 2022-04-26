Napatech milestone: 350,000 SmartNIC ports shipped

Napatech announced a significant company milestone: 350,000 programmable SmartNIC port shipments to date.

Napatech notes that the annual demand for data center servers is forecasted to grow from 12 million to 18 million units. Each server requires connectivity from a network interface card (NIC) and requires anywhere from two to eight NICs per server. This massive increase in connectivity sits behind the projected growth of the NIC market from $2.6 billion in 2021 to $7 billion in 2026. The highest growth within the NIC market is the programmable SmartNIC segment.

Napatech's SmartNICs have won more than 400 customers globally.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "Hyperscale cloud operators were the early adopters of SmartNICs and chose FPGA-based designs to overcome their most complex networking challenges. As a result, more than 70% of all SmartNIC ports deployed globally are based on FPGAs. Napatech is building upon this proven architecture to make those same solutions available to the next wave of cloud, telco and enterprise datacenter operators who are fueling the monumental growth within the programmable SmartNIC market."

