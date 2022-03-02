Mitsubishi samples tunable laser-diode chip

The company says its device was designed to respond to the shift from 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps. Its new tunable laser can be integrated into optical transceivers.
Mitsubishi samples 50Gbps DFB laser diode for 5G base stations
Mitsubishi Electric will begin sampling its 50Gbps distributed-feedback (DFB) laser diode for 5G base stations.Key featuresFrequency-response characteristics are compatible with 4-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4) for multilevel signal modulation, supporting transmission rates up to 50Gbps. Also, its industry-leading operating temperature range of -40°C to 90°C eliminates the need for any temperature-control unit, helping to reduce power consumption...