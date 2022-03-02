Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Mitsubishi samples tunable laser-diode chip

Wednesday, August 31, 2022    

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will begin sampling its new tunable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fiber communication systems on October 1. 

The company says its device was designed to respond to the shift from 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps. Its new tunable laser can be integrated into optical transceivers.

https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Mitsubishi samples 50Gbps DFB laser diode for 5G base stations

Wednesday, March 02, 2022    

Mitsubishi Electric will begin sampling its 50Gbps distributed-feedback (DFB) laser diode for 5G base stations.Key featuresFrequency-response characteristics are compatible with 4-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4) for multilevel signal modulation, supporting transmission rates up to 50Gbps. Also, its industry-leading operating temperature range of -40°C to 90°C eliminates the need for any temperature-control unit, helping to reduce power consumption...

READ MORE