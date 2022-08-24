MIPI DevCon 2022 (virtual) schedule for 20-21 September

The MIPI Alliance will be hosting a complementary virtual event on 20-21 September to feature technical sessions for developers, system architects and other implementers of MIPI specifications.

The virtual event will feature two days of expert sessions on key MIPI specifications, as well as application examples and implementation experiences across a range of areas, including mobile, automotive, IoT, AR/VR and 5G.

Attendees will learn about new specification implementations, industry advancements and trends in the MIPI ecosystem through a varied program of presentations:

How to Engage in Data-Driven Development and Testing Using MIPI Automotive Sensor Interfaces (dSPACE GmbH)

MIPI Sensor Solutions for Autonomous Driving (Rambus Inc. and Mixel, Inc.)

MIPI CSI-2 Security Framework (MIPI Alliance)

MIPI Sensor System-Interop and Debug for Vision Applications on a SOM (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc./Xilinx Inc.)

Real Examples of MIPI IF in AR/VR, Mobile and Other Image Applications (Synopsys, Inc.)

Leveraging MIPI DSI-2 and MIPI CSI-2 Low-Power Display and Camera Subsystems (Hercules Microelectronics and Mixel, Inc.)

Enabling Simpler Design with MIPI I3C in Different End-Equipment Applications (Texas Instruments Incorporated)

MIPI RFFE for 5G Front End Modules (Skyworks Solutions Inc.)

For complimentary registration, please visit

https://www.mipi.org/devcon/2022/register



