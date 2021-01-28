MediaTek picks Keysight to validate 5G devices equipped with MIMO

MediaTek has selected Keysight's integrated 5G new radio (NR) device test solutions to validate the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G devices equipped with multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) and Massive MIMO antenna technologies in an over-the-air (OTA) laboratory-based test environment.

Keysight and MediaTek have worked together to achieve several industry milestones, including validation of the first 5G mmWave modem and the establishment of a 5G connection based on 3GPP Rel-16 specifications.

“Keysight is pleased to extend MediaTek’s lab-based test capabilities with software-centric test tools that enable the company to remain at the forefront of 5G innovation and technology development,” said Mark Wallace, senior vice president of Global Sales at Keysight Technologies. “Comprehensive MIMO test capabilities and early access to 5G NR 3GPP Release 16 test cases enable MediaTek to rapidly introduce chipsets for advanced 5G applications such as gaming, multimedia and live streaming of high-definition video.”

“MediaTek has continuously worked with Keysight platforms to help facilitate our technological advancements that empower our wide-ranging 5G products,” said Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, general manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek. “Keysight platforms assist MediaTek’s ability to develop industry-leading 5G modem platforms, which in turn are enabling a growing ecosystem of 5G device innovators.”

MediaTek used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to accurately simulate real-world radio channel conditions and automate validation of 5G devices in compliance to the latest specifications set by global standards organizations, including 3GPP and CTIA. The toolset also addresses carrier acceptance test (CAT) plans mandated by major mobile operators.











