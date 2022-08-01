MaxLinear releases Panther III DPU Storage Accelerator

MaxLinear released its Panther III storage accelerator based on 16 nanometer (nm) DPU architecture and features a high throughput of 200Gbps and ultra-low single-pass transformation latency.

MaxLinear says Panther III is aimed at new opportunities within the storage market, including all-flash-array and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) systems. It offers a 12:1 data reduction technology that intelligently offloads the CPU to open all tiers of storage to their full bandwidth potential with no CPU or software limitations.

Panther III features:

Faster NVMe access: Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enable quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy

Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enable quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy Lower Capital Storage Expenses (CAPEX): The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings

The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings Fast System Integration: Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS)

Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS) Meet Six 9’s reliability: The built-in end-to-end data protection via Real Time Verification (RTV) of all transforms, NVMe protection, and in-line CRCs/parity assures data integrity and eliminates data loss

“Panther III comes to market at a critical inflection point for enterprise storage appliances and hyperscale data center disaggregated computing storage systems,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of High Performance Analog and Accelerator products. “With the rise of higher speed NVMe SSD drive deployment, software data compression and reduction techniques are no longer viable architectures. Even existing hardware compression offload solutions lack the ability to scale. The release of Panther III elevates the product family into a class of its own, ready to address a data storage market that’s doubling its Zettabytes capacity every three years.”

http://www.maxlinear.com/panther



