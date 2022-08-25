Marvell sees supply constraints ease

Marvell Technology reported revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $1.517 billion, consistent with the midpoint of the company's guidance provided on May 26, 2022.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $486 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $331.5 million.

"In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we delivered record revenue of $1.52 billion, which grew 41 percent year over year and 5 percent sequentially. This was the 9th straight quarter of sequential revenue growth, and we are guiding for growth to continue in the third quarter, as we expand our leadership in data infrastructure," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "Looking ahead, we expect sequential revenue growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter as supply constraints begin to ease. We believe we are well positioned to continue to benefit from our favorable end market exposure tied to strong secular growth trends and significant expected upcoming revenue contributions from a number of Marvell-specific product ramps."

https://investor.marvell.com