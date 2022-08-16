Lumentum sees improving IC supply for telecom

Lumentum reported net revenue of $422.1 million for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended July 2, 2002, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $34.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $395.4 million, with GAAP net income of $26.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $392.1 million, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $21.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 was $105.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $88.9 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $81.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

"In fiscal 2022, we achieved record revenue in datacom EMLs, coherent components, pump lasers, tunable products, and sub-sea components, with company profitability above our target model of 50 percent gross margin and 30 percent operating margin. Fourth quarter revenue was above our midpoint, with both operating margin and earnings per share exceeding the top end of guidance. In addition, we are making meaningful progress in alleviating component shortages in our Telecom business," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO.

"On August 3rd, we completed our acquisition of NeoPhotonics, and yesterday we announced our purchase of IPG's telecom transmission product lines, both of which position us to create even more value for our cloud and networking customers. Our guidance for the first quarter and outlook for fiscal 2023 reflects the previously discussed share normalization in 3D sensing for smartphones. As we close a solid year and position the company for growth with these investments, we expect that the business fundamentals will drive a mix shift toward our Telecom, Datacom, and Commercial Lasers businesses, supporting double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond," added Mr. Lowe.

https://s28.q4cdn.com/643688083/files/doc_financials/2022/q4/Q4-FY22-Earnings-Call-Final.pdf