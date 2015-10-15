Lumentum acquire optical transceiver business from IPG Photonics

Lumentum has acquired IPG Photonics Corporation's telecom transmission product lines, comprised of optical transceivers and coherent components. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The sale includes the former Menara Networks and a subsidiary in Brazil.

"I am very excited to add such highly complementary and differentiated transceiver product lines and ASIC capabilities, which help to expand our addressable market and augment our technology capabilities," said Dr. Beck Mason, SVP and General Manager, Telecom Transmission at Lumentum. "This acquisition brings a talented team developing digital communications ASICs, including coherent DSPs, which complements our silicon and indium phosphide photonic integrated circuit capabilities and creates opportunities for increased vertical integration in future optical transmission modules."

Dr. Mason added, "Increasingly customers in the cable MSO and wireless network operator space are turning to wavelength tunable pluggable transceivers to help expand their network capacity and this acquisition brings highly synergistic product lines addressing this rapidly growing opportunity."

“While we have made good progress in developing fundamental technologies in our telecom transmission business, our ability to scale these product lines would require a step-up in investment that we believe would be better spent on our core materials processing and adjacent markets. After an in-depth review, we have determined that participation in the broader telecom market is non-core to IPG’s strategy. Our strategy is to remain focused on revenue diversification and growth opportunities in markets where we can increase our value proposition to customers by delivering advanced laser processing and technology solutions. We are exploring substantial new markets and applications where fiber lasers are replacing existing laser and non-laser technologies by improving efficiency, productivity, or enabling technological breakthroughs for our customers. We would like to thank our telecom transmission employees for their contributions and wish them success with Lumentum, a market leader in optical communications," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer.

IPG Photonics said the sale will have an immaterial effect on the company’s total revenue and earnings per share, but is expected to reduce R&D spending and operating expenses going forward. The reduction will help to offset some inflationary pressures, including merit increases, impacting the rest of the year.

