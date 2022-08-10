Lumen thwarts 1.06 Tbps DDoS attack

Lumen Technologies mitigated a 1.06 Tbps Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)attack that was part of a larger campaign targeting a single victim.

The incident was one of the largest DDoS attacks experienced by Lumen to date.

Size was not the only notable element of the failed attack; it was also part of a larger campaign in which the threat actor attempted to leverage multiple techniques. These techniques are called out in the report as emerging trends in the second quarter.

Read the full Q2 2022 DDoS report: https://tinyurl.com/Q2DDoSReport



