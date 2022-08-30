Lumen opens online marketplace and portal for SASE

Lumen Technologies launched an all-digital experience for the purchase, configuration and management of enterprise SASE.

The Lumen Marketplace now allows enterprise to learn about SASE, select from multiple vendors, and purchase a solution based on their needs. Customers have the option to manage their own SASE solution, or have Lumen fully manage the deployment, implementation, and ongoing management of their customized SASE product.

Through the Lumen SASE Manager within the Control Center portal, customers configure their solution by location and user; add new sites, users, and services; and receive alerts and manage tickets.

SASE solutions from VMware and Fortinet are currently listed.

"The combination of Lumen SASE Solutions on the Marketplace and the Lumen SASE Manager is a game changer for enterprises looking for a simplified solution to upgrade their network and cybersecurity posture," said Darren Wolner, senior director of SASE product management for Lumen. "Feeling confident in the reliability and security of the network is critical, but for companies with distributed or hybrid workforces, this new reality has created unique security challenges. Lumen SASE Solutions provides customers with a product that is customized to their needs and enables them to securely connect to applications on any device, at any time, from virtually any location."

https://www.lumen.com/en-us/marketplace.html