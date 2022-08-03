Lumen offers 8 Gbps residential service over XGS-PON

Lumen Technologies is now offering symmetrical 8 Gbps broadband over its Quantum Fiber residential and small business service. Lumen is using XGS-PON technology.

The 8 Gbps tier is available to select residents and small businesses in cities near Denver, Minneapolis and Seattle, with more cities to come.

"Technology is evolving and so is Lumen as we tap into the power of our fiber network to give communities more bandwidth to excel at work, play and online life," said Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer at Lumen. "Lumen is strengthening its portfolio and increasing gigabit speeds to fuel consumer and small business broadband connections – and it's just the beginning. We're investing in technology and internet speeds that will continue to push families and businesses into the future."

"This is a game-changer for internet users who want to broaden their horizons with multi-gigabit connections," said Maxine Moreau, president of Lumen Mass Markets. "Quantum Fiber service delivers reliably fast internet for the increasing number of connected devices, virtual work environments, next-level gaming and the ability to upload extremely large files in a matter of seconds. We're so pleased to bring this industry-leading technology to our Quantum Fiber communities to help them thrive in a digital world."

