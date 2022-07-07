Lumen gains FCC approval for sale of ILEC assets to Brightspeed

The FCC approved Lumen's sale of certain incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets in 20 states to Brightspeed. The deal has now received all final regulatory clearances needed to close.

Brightspeed plans to make significant investments to build an expanded fiber optics network throughout the 20-state footprint. These plans include providing fiber facilities that are expected to reach up to three million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many rural and suburban locations where fiber and advanced technology have not yet been deployed.Lumen will retain its ILEC operations in 16 states, where it will continue to invest in bringing fiber broadband to more communities. Lumen will also retain its national fiber routes and associated networks in all of these states, as well as its international operations.

"This transaction will benefit all of these customers, both in Lumen's remaining 16-state footprint and in the 20 states moving to Brightspeed," said Melissa Mann, Lumen vice president of public policy and government affairs.

"The FCC's approval paves the way for Brightspeed to help close the digital divide in communities across the country that are most in need of high-quality broadband," said Tom Dailey, Brightspeed vice president of public policy and government affairs. "This is a significant step in our journey to begin serving customers as Brightspeed. We appreciate the efforts of all the regulators and our Lumen counterparts who worked diligently with us over this past year to achieve this milestone. We look forward to building our fiber network and participating in programs that support affordability for our new customers."





