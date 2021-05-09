Lightmatter hires Richard Ho, former top Google TPU engineer

Lightmatter, a start-up based in Boston developing a new class of photonic processing chip, named Richard Ho as its new Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

Ho,who spent nearly 9 years at Google leading the Cloud Tensor Processing Units (TPU) project, will spearhead Lightmatter’s chip engineering division, with a focus on developing and deploying Lightmatter’s state-of-the-art photonic AI accelerator and wafer-scale interconnect for faster and cleaner computing solutions at scale.

Ho was one of the earliest engineers on the Google Cloud TPU project, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Engineering.

“Advances in AI and machine learning will slow down unless we develop new solutions that can be deployed at scale. The products Lightmatter is developing are ground breaking,” said Richard Ho, newly appointed Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Lightmatter. “I’m excited to be a part of the company that’s completely changing the way the industry is approaching power constraints, and am incredibly impressed with the results the team has already produced.”

Lightmatter recently announced other high-profile hires, appointing Ritesh Jain as the new VP of Engineering, Systems and Packaging, formerly Intel; Jessie Zhang as VP of Finance, formerly Apple; and Steve Klinger as VP of Product, formerly Innovium.

https://lightmatter.co