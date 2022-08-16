KKR acquires Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo

KKR, a leading global investment firm, has acquired Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Barracuda is a cloud-first provider of cybersecurity solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The company claims more than 200,000 customers worldwide.

“We’re ready to deliver on our next phase of growth with KKR and remain dedicated to investing in our team and product portfolio to provide innovative cybersecurity solutions for our customers and partners,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO of Barracuda. “We‘re grateful to Thoma Bravo for their valuable strategic and operational support over the last four years.”

“We are excited to complete this transaction and begin working with the Barracuda team to support their continued growth and delivery of next generation cloud-first cybersecurity solutions that protect SMEs from an evolving landscape of threats,” said John Park, a Partner at KKR.

“Barracuda has been a tremendous partner over the last four years and has experienced strong product, customer and revenue growth,” said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We have enjoyed working closely with Hatem and his team through multiple acquisitions and operational improvements, and we are confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success.”

http://www.barracuda.com