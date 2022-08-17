Keysight reports record revenue and EPS; raises outlook

Keysight Technologies reported Q3 revenue of $1.38 billion, up 10% compared with $1.25 billion last year, or 13 percent on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months. GAAP net income was $338 million, or $1.87 per share, compared with $254 million, or $1.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $363 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with $286 million, or $1.54 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

“Keysight delivered an exceptional third quarter, with both revenue and EPS exceeding the high end of guidance. Our outperformance reflects the effectiveness of our strategy, outstanding execution by our teams around the world, and the strength of our operating model,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “Keysight’s deep customer engagements with industry leaders, and high value, differentiated solutions continue to drive broad-based demand across key technology mega trends.”





Reporting Segments

Communications Solutions Group (CSG) - reported revenue of $970 million in the third quarter, up 11 percent over last year, with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, as well as cyber, space and satellite solutions.

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) - reported revenue of $406 million in the third quarter, up 10 percent over last year, driven by general electronics, semiconductor measurement solutions, and next-generation automotive and energy solutions. EISG reported growth across all regions.

https://s22.q4cdn.com/444849635/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/Q3'22-Results-Presentation-20220817.pdf