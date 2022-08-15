Keysight and Synopsys collaborate on RF and Millimeter Wave Design

Keysight Technologies has extended its collaboration with Synopsys with the integration of PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) with Synopsys Custom Compiler design environment and Synopsys PrimeSim circuit simulation solutions.

This will enable designers to validate complex radio frequency (RF) and millimeter wave design requirements for 5G/6G system-on-chip (SoC) and subsystem designs in the Synopsys Custom Design Family.

“We are migrating our RF design environment to industry-leading commercial tools and workflows based on the Synopsys Custom Compiler™ design and layout solution,” said Koji Tomioka, vice president at Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation. “Keysight’s RFIC design tool integrated with Custom Compiler provides best-in-class layout and simulation capabilities to design and verify our millimeter-wave radar chips. We anticipate that the Synopsys-Keysight collaboration will save us time versus the maintenance of our in-house developed tools.”

“Native integration of Keysight’s PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) with Synopsys’ Custom Compiler extends our collaboration to address end-to-end workflows for increasingly complex wireless designs,” said Niels Faché, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s PathWave Software Solutions. “This integration enables customers to access Harmonic Balance and Envelope simulation capabilities, as well as Keysight’s Virtual Test Benches, to reliably compute error vector magnitude and adjacent channel power ratio early in the chip design and verification process.”







