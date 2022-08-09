Kajeet and Samsung collaborate on Private 5G

Kajeet, which specializes in private wireless and managed IoT connectivity solutions, will become an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the U.S.

The collaboration matches Kajeet’s Smart Private 5G Platform with Samsung’s Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) solutions.

Samsung’s CBRS products to be deployed by Kajeet include its Massive MIMO 64T64R macro cell and 4T4R 4G/5G radio. Certified by the OnGo® Alliance, these products support a variety of use cases requiring campus-wide connectivity with massive data capacity. This includes enabling FWA for underserved rural areas and industrial IoT applications connecting thousands of sensors to analyze data.

Kajeet builds and manages private 5G networks on behalf of school districts, smart cities, municipalities, universities and community colleges, utilities, libraries, healthcare organizations, and other enterprises in key vertical markets.

"Samsung has been a pioneer in RAN innovation, and we are excited to be collaborating with them to address the needs of our expanding array of customers that want robust, reliable and affordable carrier-class private wireless networks,” said Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet. “Kajeet’s open innovation in 5G edge & core, paired with Samsung’s CBRS solutions that enable seamless migration to 5G and suit any vertical use case, provides enhanced connectivity experiences both today and tomorrow.”

“Samsung is committed to advancing private network innovation and putting this technology into action for various enterprises and organizations today,” said Imran Akbar, Vice President and Head of New Business Team, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. “Kajeet has extensive experience in deploying and managing end-to-end private and public networks, and we look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate deployment of Samsung’s industry leading private 5G solutions to help lead digital transformation for enterprises.”