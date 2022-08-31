IQM and QphoX to develop optical interface for quantum computers

IQM Quantum Computers is collaborating with QphoX, a start-up based in The Netherlands, to develop an optical interface for scaling quantum computers.

IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing data centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. IQM delivers these machines as a full-stack system integrator with its own quantum processors using superconducting qubits.

QphoX specializes in photon wavelength conversion for quantum technologies and is working to create a quantum modem which will allow quantum processors to be networked together. This will unlock new applications like distributed quantum computing between remotely entangled quantum processors, solving one of the biggest scaling challenges facing the industry.

“By leveraging our unique microwave to optical conversion technology, signals can instead be routed through the cryostat via optical fibers. As a result, both the spatial and heat load constraints placed on the cryostat will be reduced, allowing larger processors to be built in a single cryostat. We are very excited about embarking on this new partnership. Over the past several months we have already been working with IQM’s processors and have been very impressed with the quality and performance” said Frederick Hijazi, COO and Co-Founder, QphoX.

“The future large scale quantum computers require technologies for optical communication or cryogenic signal generation, or both. We found QphoX’s expertise and technology plans as a promising alternative to communicate the control and readout signal of quantum computer to the qubit chip using optical fiber. This collaboration will become an enabler for systems beyond 1000 qubits through simplifying the cabling and new product innovation” said Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO and Co-founder, IQM Quantum Computers.

https://qphox.eu

www.meetiqm.com