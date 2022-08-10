IP Infusion's OcNOS 6 support terabit switching, segment routing

IP Infusion released its OcNOS 6 networking software targeting a wide range of telecom use cases.

New features in OcNOS 6:

Scalable software for Terabit switching bandwidth.

Enhanced Timing & Synchronization, which reduces costs by eliminating external timing equipment.

Segment Routing improves routing performance for broadband aggregation.

Robust Layer 2 protection switching for Carrier Ethernet solutions.

Enable 400G networks for 5G mobile, fixed broadband and routed optical networking.

Enhanced data models for network automation, orchestration and control.

“OcNOS 6 leverages IP Infusion’s two decades of market leadership to deliver high-performance routing, seamless migration on a broad set of white box hardware, network silicon and optics,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are committed to helping our customers disaggregate their networks to generate new revenue streams, at significantly lower Opex.”

“Broadcom and IP Infusion have collaborated for many years to deliver scalable, carrier-grade solutions with open networking architectures for network operators around the world,” said Wei-Ai Tai, director of business development, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 increases our broad platform support with enhanced timing and synchronization features for 5G migrations.”

