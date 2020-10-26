Indonesia’s Lintasarta upgrades with IP Infusion

Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading information and communications technology services company, has chosen IP Infusion's Aggregation Router and Data Center solutions to upgrade its legacy network for Ethernet VPN (EVPN) and Segment Routing (SR). In addition to upgrading legacy devices, IP Infusion solutions interoperated with the existing network providing a seamless path for network migration. IP Infusion delivered the scalability, agility and flexibility that Lintasarta required in a disaggregated solution to spin up new services faster and more economically.
“IP Infusion’s OcNOS software provides the carrier-grade capacity that helps us scale for long-term requirements, while reducing overall costs,” said Arya Damar, CEO of Lintasarta. “We have future-proofed our network with IP Infusion’s very competitively priced, open and tested solution. Their OcNOS solution architecture advantage and solid maintenance and support allows for seamless migration strategies that will result in increased innovation for our customers.”
“Lintasarta, as an industry leading service provider with a next-generation network design, is helping to meet Indonesia’s increasing demand for lower-cost, reliable connectivity,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are proud to provide Lintasarta with a proven open networking solution that helps deliver the transformative benefits of the digital economy for all its customers.”
