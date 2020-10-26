Indonesia’s Lintasarta upgrades with IP Infusion

Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading information and communications technology services company, has chosen IP Infusion's Aggregation Router and Data Center solutions to upgrade its legacy network for Ethernet VPN (EVPN) and Segment Routing (SR). In addition to upgrading legacy devices, IP Infusion solutions interoperated with the existing network providing a seamless path for network migration. IP Infusion delivered the scalability, agility and flexibility that Lintasarta required in a disaggregated solution to spin up new services faster and more economically.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS software provides the carrier-grade capacity that helps us scale for long-term requirements, while reducing overall costs,” said Arya Damar, CEO of Lintasarta. “We have future-proofed our network with IP Infusion’s very competitively priced, open and tested solution. Their OcNOS solution architecture advantage and solid maintenance and support allows for seamless migration strategies that will result in increased innovation for our customers.”

“Lintasarta, as an industry leading service provider with a next-generation network design, is helping to meet Indonesia’s increasing demand for lower-cost, reliable connectivity,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are proud to provide Lintasarta with a proven open networking solution that helps deliver the transformative benefits of the digital economy for all its customers.”

IP Infusion's OcNOS 6 support terabit switching, segment routing IP Infusion IP Infusion released its OcNOS 6 networking software targeting a wide range of telecom use cases.New features in OcNOS 6:Scalable software for Terabit switching bandwidth.Enhanced Timing & Synchronization, which reduces costs by eliminating external timing equipment.Segment Routing improves routing performance for broadband aggregation.Robust Layer 2 protection switching for Carrier Ethernet solutions.Enable 400G networks for 5G mobile, fixed... READ MORE

IP Infusion and Jabil Photonics debut 400G ZR OLS #OFC22, IP Infusion, Jabil IP Infusion and Jabil Photonics introduced a 400G Open Line System – the 400G ZR OLS.The solution optimizes the transport of 400ZR signals over 80/120 kilometers by utilizing the IP Infusion OcNOS software stack to meet the massive demand for bandwidth globally.Within the optical domain, this surge has impacted the products and modules that translate client signals into an optical signal, such as transponders and mux-ponders. Additionally, this surge... READ MORE