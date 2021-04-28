Huawei's first half 2022 revenue drops 5.9% yoy

Huawei reported unaudited revenue of CNY301.6 billion (approximately US$44.73 billion) for the first half of 2022, down by 5.9% compared to a year earlier. There was a net profit margin of 5.0%.
Revenue by business group
- Carrier - CNY142.7 billion (US$21.1 billion), up 7.5% yoy
- Enterprise - CNY54.7 billion (US$8.11 billion), up 25% yoy
- Device - CNY101.3 billion (US$15.0 billion), down 25% yoy
Huawei said its 1H2022 overall performance was in line with forecast.
"While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development."
https://www.huawei.com/cn/news/2022/8/h1-2022-business-performance
Huawei reports Q1 sales of CNY131 billion, down 13.8% yoy
Huawei reported Q1 2022 revenue of CNY131 billion in revenue (approx US$19.80 billion), with a net profit margin of 4.3%."In Q1, our overall business results were in line with forecasts. Our consumer business was heavily impacted, and our ICT infrastructure business experienced steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "We have yet again increased our investment in R&D to harness the momentum of our innovation and create new value...
Huawei reports 2021 revenue of CNY142.7 billion, down 28%
Huawei reported 2021 revenue of CNY636.8 billion (US$99.885 billion), down 28.6% compared to CNY891,368 in 2021.Net profit for amounted to CNY113.7 billion, an increase of 75.9% year-on-year. Revenue for Huawei's Carrier Business dropped 7%, while its Enterprise Business revenues rose 2%.Regionally, sales in its home market of China fell 31% as carrier completed 5G deployments. Sales in dropped in other geographies as well, with EMEA down 27%,...
Huawei's first half 2021 revenue drops 29% yoy - shift to enterprise
Huawei released the following business results for the first half of 2021:In H1, Huawei generated CNY320.4 billion (approximately US$49.4 billion) in revenue, down 29.4% yoy, with its net profit margin reaching 9.8%.Carrier business revenue: CNY136.9 billion, down 14.2% yoy Enterprise business revenue: CNY42.9 billion, up 36.3% yoyConsumer business revenue: CNY135.7 billion, down 46.9% yoy"We've set our strategic goals for the next five years,"...