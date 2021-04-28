Huawei's first half 2022 revenue drops 5.9% yoy

Huawei reported unaudited revenue of CNY301.6 billion (approximately US$44.73 billion) for the first half of 2022, down by 5.9% compared to a year earlier. There was a net profit margin of 5.0%.

Revenue by business group

Carrier - CNY142.7 billion (US$21.1 billion), up 7.5% yoy

Enterprise - CNY54.7 billion (US$8.11 billion), up 25% yoy

Device - CNY101.3 billion (US$15.0 billion), down 25% yoy

Huawei said its 1H2022 overall performance was in line with forecast.

"While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development."

https://www.huawei.com/cn/news/2022/8/h1-2022-business-performance





