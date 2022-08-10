Google Cloud regions coming to Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand

Google Cloud announced plans to add cloud regions in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand. Earlier this year, the company announced new cloud regions in Berlin, Dammam, Doha, Mexico, Tel Aviv, and Turin.

Google Cloud is currently operating 34 cloud regions worldwide - 11 of which are located in Asia Pacific.

“The new Google Cloud regions will help to address organizations’ increasing needs in the area of digital sovereignty and enable more opportunities for digital transformation and innovation in Asia Pacific. With this announcement, Google Cloud is providing customers with more choices in accessing capabilities from local cloud regions while aiding their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Daphne Chung, Research Director, Cloud Services and Software Research, IDC Asia/Pacific.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/announcing-new-google-cloud-regions-in-asia-pacific