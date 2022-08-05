Ghost Security raises $15 million for protecting APIs

Ghost Security, a start-up based in Austin, Texas, emerged from stealth mode to announced $15 million in venture funding for its work in defending APIs.

Ghost is backed by 68 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures.

“As an industry, we are still seeing a lot of legacy thinking around how to deal with the application, data, and microservice sprawl that large scale cloud adoption has created,” said Greg Martin, Ghost Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Existing approaches and application security solutions are now dated and losing effectiveness. At Ghost, we are completely rethinking the approach to securing modern applications from the ground up. We believe the explosive growth of microservices and APIs in the cloud will continue to outpace the capabilities of existing security solutions. We see this creating an even larger gap between the defensive capabilities of enterprise businesses and the capabilities of skilled hackers.”

“What’s exciting about the Ghost platform is that it removes the complex and invasive processes required to protect applications and APIs making this type of technology more accessible to organizations across the globe,” said Florian Leibert, General Partner and Co-founder at 468 Capital.

“The surge in adoption of applications, APIs, and microservices represents great growth potential for businesses but also introduces many new attack surfaces,” said Hiro Rio Maeda, Managing Partner at DNX Ventures. “A better approach to securing these assets is needed, and Ghost is well-positioned to address that challenge.”

https://ghost.security