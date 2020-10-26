Fujitsu adds IP Infusion’s OcNOS software and whitebox hardware

Fujitsu Network Communications will augment its optical and packet networking portfolio with IP Infusion’s bundle of OcNOS software and whitebox hardware.

IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking software platform expands the Fujitsu Network Communications transport toolbox to support any 5G mobile xHaul and aggregation configuration.

Fujitsu Network Communications’ transport portfolio additions, powered by IP Infusion’s OcNOS software, provide an open, cost-effective and scalable edge transport system to network operators and service providers. The offering leverages the latest in open whitebox hardware, open optics, and the Fujitsu Network Communications Virtuora Network Control Solution.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking software platform expands the Fujitsu Network Communications transport toolbox to support any 5G mobile xHaul and aggregation configuration,” said Paul Havala, Head of the Optical Business Division at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “This newest offering combined with our Smart xHaul solutions toolbox delivers up to 70% reduction in total cost of ownership for mobile operators, while positioning them to provide transport for emerging private 5G, enterprise, and i4.0 applications.”

“IP Infusion’s strategic alliance with Fujitsu Network Communications opens up mobile networks to accelerate innovation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Fujitsu Network Communications’ strong market presence in North America expands the market for OcNOS, while clearly differentiating Fujitsu Network Communications’ transport offering.”

http://www.IPInfusion.com